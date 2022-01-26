Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 14,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 206.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 74,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day moving average of $124.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $203,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,478 shares of company stock valued at $10,289,563. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

