Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 44.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 749,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 594,413 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 70.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 583,873 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,676,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50, a PEG ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.