Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 11,395 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -391.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

