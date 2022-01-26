Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 24,186 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,186 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 96.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

