Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 28,473 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,473 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

