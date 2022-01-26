Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 30,020 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,020 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 791.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 434,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,694 shares of company stock worth $847,669. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

