Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.20

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.81 ($0.25), with a volume of 133809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40 ($0.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

