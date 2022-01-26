AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $104,128.72 and $1.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

