AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.64. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

