AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

