AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,266,000 after purchasing an additional 417,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after purchasing an additional 40,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,569,000 after purchasing an additional 133,716 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

