AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 51,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 3.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

