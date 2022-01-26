AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,161,000 after buying an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after purchasing an additional 299,741 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

