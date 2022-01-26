AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 108.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $279.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.38 and a 200-day moving average of $285.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.