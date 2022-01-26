AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 61,562 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,562 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 201.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after buying an additional 1,007,931 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 750.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after buying an additional 907,521 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

