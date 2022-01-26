Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.44 ($49.36).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €31.14 ($35.39) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.19. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

