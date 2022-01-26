Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,250,000 after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

