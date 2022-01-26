Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMAL opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

In related news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

