Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $769,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amedisys by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after buying an additional 97,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.18 and a 1 year high of $315.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.87.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

