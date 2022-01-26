Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Trading Up 3.2% After Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.55. Approximately 3,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 92,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

