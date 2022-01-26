Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $84.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.64. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

