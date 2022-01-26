American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.75

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 5513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $906.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 138,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,601,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

