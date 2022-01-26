American Century Companies Inc. Has $19.79 Million Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,066 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $19,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:VLRS opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $23.58.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
