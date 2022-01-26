American Century Companies Inc. Has $19.79 Million Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,066 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $19,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLRS. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

