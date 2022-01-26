American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $20,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNST. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

