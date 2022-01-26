American Century Companies Inc. Invests $15.53 Million in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 358,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BROS opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros Inc has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BROS. Cowen increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

