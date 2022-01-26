American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 672,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $5,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STER. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of STER stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Sterling Check Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

