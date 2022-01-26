American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading 6.7% Higher

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65. 566,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,865,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

