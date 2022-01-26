American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.