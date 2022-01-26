American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.78.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.79. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.