American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

American Express stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.72. The company had a trading volume of 441,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.79. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

