American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AXP traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.07. 352,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.79. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.11.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

