American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the period. American International Group makes up 1.1% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American International Group by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,310,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,950,000 after buying an additional 432,935 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in American International Group by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in American International Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.