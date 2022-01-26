Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Down 1.3%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 1,169,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 639,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
A number of research firms have issued reports on USAS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.04.
The firm has a market capitalization of $128.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 827,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.
About Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.