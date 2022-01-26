Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Down 1.3%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 1,169,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 639,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USAS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 344.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 827,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

