Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABCB opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.28. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

