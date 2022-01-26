Amia Capital LLP Makes New $973,000 Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,148 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft makes up 0.2% of Amia Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.