Amia Capital LLP Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 185,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,441 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 872.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,118,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,874 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,147,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,420,000 after buying an additional 266,810 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.