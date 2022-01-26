Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.10 and last traded at $84.10. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMDUF. Exane BNP Paribas cut Amundi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Amundi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

