Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.