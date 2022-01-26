Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $389.40 Million

Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post $389.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.49 million and the highest is $405.30 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $254.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 71.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. 440,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

