Analysts Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Groupon posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Groupon stock traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. 239,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,860. The company has a market capitalization of $836.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

