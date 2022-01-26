Analysts Anticipate Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

NASDAQ OVID traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. 239,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $186.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,892 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 370,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

