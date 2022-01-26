Analysts Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at about $873,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REPX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 68 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,344. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.