Analysts Anticipate Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.30 Million

Analysts expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) to report $56.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.02 million. Silvergate Capital reported sales of $31.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year sales of $282.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $307.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $434.25 million, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $486.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $6,022,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $2,167,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,140 shares of company stock valued at $16,226,157. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SI opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.24. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 2.37.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

