Analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.13). Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

In other Greenlane news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $65,322.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,163 shares of company stock worth $645,294. 83.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 339,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,060. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Greenlane has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $8.73.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.