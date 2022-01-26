Analysts Expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in ICICI Bank by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ICICI Bank by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. 13,924,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,322,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $22.34.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

