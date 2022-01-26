Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post $1.59 EPS

Brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.73.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.68. 458,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.71. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

