Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.02 Million

Brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to post $202.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.41 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $826.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.24 million to $834.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $877.02 million, with estimates ranging from $874.52 million to $879.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 468,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

