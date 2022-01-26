Analysts Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 372,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 545,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,294. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.23.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

