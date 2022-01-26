Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after buying an additional 1,881,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after buying an additional 167,212 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 906,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,136,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 230,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

