Analysts Offer Predictions for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFBC. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

